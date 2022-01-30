Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,447 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.45% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000.

Shares of FTSD opened at $93.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.40. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $96.08.

