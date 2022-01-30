Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,788 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH opened at $94.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.11. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

