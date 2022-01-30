Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,283 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,078,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $152.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.48. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

