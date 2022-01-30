Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 8,606 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $38.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

