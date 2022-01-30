Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 999 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,163,000 after acquiring an additional 168,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,347,000 after buying an additional 107,793 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,686,000 after buying an additional 96,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,292,000 after buying an additional 654,530 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AME opened at $134.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.53 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

