Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at $84,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 92.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $172,701,000 after buying an additional 5,358,099 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at $26,481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after buying an additional 1,682,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after buying an additional 1,132,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

