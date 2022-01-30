OptionRoom (ROOM) One Day Volume Hits $88,231.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $703,562.76 and approximately $88,231.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00048111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.93 or 0.06846788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,931.26 or 1.00106015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052251 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

