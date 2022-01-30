Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 128.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,540 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3382 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

