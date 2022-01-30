ORAO Network (ORAO) Price Hits $0.0100

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. ORAO Network has a market cap of $395,266.88 and approximately $61,177.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ORAO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ORAO Network has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00047935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.77 or 0.06844269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,053.86 or 1.00143884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00050800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00052373 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

Buying and Selling ORAO Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORAO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ORAO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ORAO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

