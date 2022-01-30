Orbit Chain Achieves Market Cap of $170.09 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $170.09 million and $632,673.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 585,198,076 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

