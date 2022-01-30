Orbitcoin Price Reaches $0.16 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $507,381.38 and $8.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,880.95 or 1.00027325 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00073040 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.00251952 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00161848 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.64 or 0.00318568 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004081 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

