Orbs Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.24 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $188.24 million and $12.24 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00045683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00108556 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

