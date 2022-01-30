OREO Market Cap Achieves $25.09 (ORE)

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 42% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, OREO has traded up 50% against the US dollar. OREO has a total market cap of $25.09 and approximately $330.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OREO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $60,846.69 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OREO Coin Profile

OREO (ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

OREO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OREO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OREO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OREO using one of the exchanges listed above.

