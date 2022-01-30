Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in January

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS:OROVF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.37. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. Orient Overseas has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.