Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in January

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS:OROVF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.37. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. Orient Overseas has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

