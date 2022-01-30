Origin Dollar (OUSD) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $259.47 million and $646,123.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00047683 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.29 or 0.06825069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,077.97 or 1.00170357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052205 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 260,070,637 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

