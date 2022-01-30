Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Hits $4.38

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $180.32 million and approximately $12.74 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.38 or 0.00011836 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00108194 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,150,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

