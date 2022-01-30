Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Down 39.7% in January

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the December 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ORKLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,988. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

