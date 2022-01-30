Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 584,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OROCF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,371. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. Orocobre has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $8.51.

Get Orocobre alerts:

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Orocobre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.