Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,140 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Otis Worldwide worth $39,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 76.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS opened at $82.77 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.31 and a one year high of $92.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Several research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.