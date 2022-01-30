Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,696 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.28% of Otter Tail worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTTR opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Otter Tail news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

