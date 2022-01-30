Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Short Interest Up 77.2% in January

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, a growth of 77.2% from the December 31st total of 210,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OB stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,111. Outbrain has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.11.

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Outbrain had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 406.80%. The business had revenue of $250.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outbrain will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

