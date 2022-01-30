Oxen Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59,983.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $28.01 million and approximately $59,983.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,614.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.59 or 0.06812848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00288464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.69 or 0.00770156 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00065958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.40 or 0.00389228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00237593 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,930,353 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

