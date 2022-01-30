Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.70. 97,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,648. The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $306.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.09. Oyster Point Pharma has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $25.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OYST. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

