PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.94. 1,010,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,984. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $147,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $64,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.