PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.04.

PD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $44,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,293 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,869. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

