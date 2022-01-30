PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the December 31st total of 54,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 503,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PainReform stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 332,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,508. PainReform has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PainReform during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PainReform during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PainReform by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in PainReform by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 347,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PainReform in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

