Pallapay 24-Hour Volume Tops $404,715.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $13.40 million and approximately $404,715.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pallapay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.78 or 0.06845304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,952.50 or 0.99891713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00053270 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 586,249,412 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.