Pallapay Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $404,715.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $13.40 million and approximately $404,715.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.78 or 0.06845304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,952.50 or 0.99891713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00053270 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 586,249,412 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

