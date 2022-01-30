Pangolin (PNG) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.67 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $28.67 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00048111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.93 or 0.06846788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,931.26 or 1.00106015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052251 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,308,518 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

