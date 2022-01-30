Parabellum Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PRBM) Short Interest Update

Parabellum Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PRBM) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Parabellum Acquisition stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PRBM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 215,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 4.39% of Parabellum Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

PRBM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,382. Parabellum Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77.

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Parabellum Acquisition Corp. is based in DALLAS.

