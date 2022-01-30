Parachute (PAR) Price Tops $0.0009

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $523,051.22 and $192,215.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00028633 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.