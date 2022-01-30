Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Hits $14.19 on Top Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $14.19 or 0.00037585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $44.16 million and approximately $22.95 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,540.72 or 0.06728037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,690.95 or 0.99947567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052164 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,091 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars.

