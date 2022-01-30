ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the December 31st total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PRKR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 93,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,874. The company has a market cap of $65.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.73. ParkerVision has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The firm offers demodulator, modulator, op amps, low noise amplifier, power management, transceiver, CDMA cellular chipset. The company was founded by Jeffrey L.

