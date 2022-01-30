ParkinGo (GOT) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $2,221.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,934.04 or 1.00060653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00073626 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020900 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00029546 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.37 or 0.00488961 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

