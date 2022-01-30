PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Up 0.6% This Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $49.60 million and approximately $572,178.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00251826 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007208 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.87 or 0.01131827 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 142,923,483 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

