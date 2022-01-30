Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $192.38 on Friday. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.97.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

