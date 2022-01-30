PEAKDEFI Hits Market Cap of $103.93 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.0818 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $103.93 million and approximately $216,058.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00046193 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00109273 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,640,989,601 coins and its circulating supply is 1,271,027,841 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

