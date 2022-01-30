PEAKDEFI Price Tops $0.0789 on Exchanges (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.0789 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $210,736.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00045271 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00108323 BTC.

PEAK is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,640,989,601 coins and its circulating supply is 1,271,027,841 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

