PEAKDEFI Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $103.93 million and approximately $216,058.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00046193 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00109273 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,640,989,601 coins and its circulating supply is 1,271,027,841 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars.

