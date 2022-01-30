PegNet Hits Market Capitalization of $86,249.24 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. PegNet has a total market cap of $86,249.24 and $1,658.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 59.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047748 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.07 or 0.06830631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,777.91 or 1.00170689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052235 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

