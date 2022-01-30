Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,440 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $308.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.47.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.