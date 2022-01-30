Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 6.6% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.39.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

