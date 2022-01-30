pEOS (PEOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, pEOS has traded 86.3% higher against the US dollar. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $70.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.19 or 0.06749076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,913.64 or 0.99925434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00051073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00052416 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

