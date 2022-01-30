PERI Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.77 Million (PERI)

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, PERI Finance has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One PERI Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000819 BTC on major exchanges. PERI Finance has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.16 or 0.06698097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,908.66 or 0.99879391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00050917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006687 BTC.

PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,076,967 coins and its circulating supply is 4,161,693 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PERI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PERI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

