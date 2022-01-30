Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POFCY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

POFCY stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

