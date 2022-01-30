Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 104.6% from the December 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Petrofac stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.23.

POFCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

