Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the December 31st total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PXPHF opened at $3.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. Pexip Holding ASA has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

Get Pexip Holding ASA alerts:

About Pexip Holding ASA

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pexip Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pexip Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.