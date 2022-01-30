Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the December 31st total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PXPHF opened at $3.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. Pexip Holding ASA has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $12.23.
About Pexip Holding ASA
Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Pexip Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pexip Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.