Phantasma Energy Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92,585.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $92,585.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for $0.0796 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.16 or 0.06863362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,885.24 or 0.99937318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052229 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 71,825,025 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

