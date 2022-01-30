Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $1.47 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $153.28 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00003916 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,641.96 or 1.00074144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00070976 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00020561 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00031341 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.00490352 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

