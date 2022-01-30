Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Update

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 362,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 175,410 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 3.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 293,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 94.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 50,722 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 8.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 126.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 34,515 shares during the period. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FENG stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $50.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter.

